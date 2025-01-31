BAI's First-Ever BWF Level 1 Coach Training Course Kicks Off
The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is hosting its first-ever BWF Level 1 coaching courses across various venues to standardize badminton coaching nationwide. Supported by REC Limited and the Sports Authority of India, the courses will occur in Goa, Raipur, and Guwahati, beginning in February.
The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is taking a significant step to bolster its coaching framework by launching the inaugural BWF Level 1 Course for coaches. This initiative, supported by REC Limited and the Sports Authority of India, aims to standardize training from grassroots to elite levels.
The courses will be conducted at multiple venues, including Goa, Raipur, and Guwahati, with each state association invited to nominate one male and one female coach who meet specific criteria, including state representation and three years of coaching experience.
This program represents a natural progression after the successful grassroots coaches' courses last year, which trained around 250 coaches. Eligible coaches who scored Grade A in previous courses will now participate in advanced training sessions scheduled for February in Guwahati and Raipur.
