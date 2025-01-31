Left Menu

Europa League Draw Sets Up Exciting Playoff Clashes

The Europa League knockout phase draw has set up thrilling playoff matches, including Porto vs. AS Roma and Fenerbahce vs. Anderlecht. Major clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham have secured automatic spots in the last 16, while other teams will battle it out in February's two-legged playoffs.

Updated: 31-01-2025 18:25 IST
The Europa League knockout stage draw, held in Nyon, Switzerland, promises exciting football matchups. Twice winners Porto will face AS Roma, while Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce goes against Anderlecht. Both matchups are a part of the intensified playoff phase.

In addition, clubs such as Ajax Amsterdam, who claimed victory in 1992, are set to compete against Union SG. Meanwhile, FC Twente faces off against Bodo/Glimt, as the playoff stage is set for February 13 and 20, leading to a promising last 16 draw.

Notably, Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have secured automatic advancement to the last 16. The potential for thrilling encounters remains high as they await their next challengers after the playoffs, possibly facing Midtjylland, Real Sociedad, or winners between AZ Alkmaar and Galatasaray.

