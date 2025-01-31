Mumbai's Commanding Lead in Ranji Trophy Clash

Mumbai pulled ahead substantially in their Ranji Trophy contest against Meghalaya, amassing a formidable 585-run first-innings lead, thanks to vital contributions across their batting order.

Their confidence was reflected in their strategic play, prioritizing a sound approach as they aimed for quarterfinal qualification. Ajinkya Rahane narrowly missed a century, but milestones from Siddhesh Lad, Akash Anand, and Shams Mulani propelled Mumbai to an imposing 671 for seven declared.

In other Group A action, Jammu and Kashmir amassed a solid 205-run lead over Baroda, showcasing impressive bowling and batting performances to steer their campaign favorably.

