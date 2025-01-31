Left Menu

Mumbai's Commanding Lead in Ranji Trophy Clash

Mumbai took a commanding 585-run first-innings lead over Meghalaya in the Ranji Trophy, buoyed by stellar performances from multiple batsmen. As the defending champions, they are striding confidently towards quarterfinal qualification. Jammu and Kashmir also impressed by securing a 205-run advantage over Baroda in their Group A match.

Mumbai pulled ahead substantially in their Ranji Trophy contest against Meghalaya, amassing a formidable 585-run first-innings lead, thanks to vital contributions across their batting order.

Their confidence was reflected in their strategic play, prioritizing a sound approach as they aimed for quarterfinal qualification. Ajinkya Rahane narrowly missed a century, but milestones from Siddhesh Lad, Akash Anand, and Shams Mulani propelled Mumbai to an imposing 671 for seven declared.

In other Group A action, Jammu and Kashmir amassed a solid 205-run lead over Baroda, showcasing impressive bowling and batting performances to steer their campaign favorably.

