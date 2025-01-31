Left Menu

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Champions League Clash of Titans

Defending champions Real Madrid face Manchester City, 2023 winners, in a compelling Champions League playoff after both teams missed automatic advance. The draw allows teams from the same country to meet, with exciting matchups poised across Europe, including an all-French tie. Juventus and AC Milan avoided each other.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:33 IST
The Champions League draw has set up a highly anticipated clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City, sparking excitement among football fans. These two heavyweights will face off once more after both teams failed to secure automatic qualification to the last 16. This match is part of the revamped league-phase format where teams ranked ninth to 24th are set to battle in two-legged playoffs.

The rivalry between Real Madrid and Manchester City has evolved rapidly, with the two sides meeting repeatedly in recent years. This upcoming tie will mark their fourth consecutive encounter in the knockout stages. Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola, expressed a sense of familiarity diluted with caution, describing it as akin to a developing derby.

As speculation mounts over the outcome, both teams are preparing for a challenging pathway. With the possibility of facing formidable opponents like Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16, neither team can afford complacency. Simultaneously, a noteworthy all-French playoff tie sees Paris Saint-Germain squaring off against Brest, with several other exciting matchups set to captivate supporters across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

