Left Menu

Mohun Bagan Aims for Another Victory Over Mohammedan SC in ISL Clash

Mohun Bagan Super Giant faces Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League, aiming for a league double. Mohun Bagan leads with 40 points, while Mohammedan SC seeks its first home win. The Mariners' scoring is led by Jamie Maclaren with six goals. Key players contribute modestly to an undefeated streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:06 IST
Mohun Bagan Aims for Another Victory Over Mohammedan SC in ISL Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Mohammedan SC, seeking to achieve a league double, in the highly anticipated Indian Super League match set for Saturday.

The Mariners previously dominated their reverse fixture with a 3-0 win and aim to replicate their success. With 40 points, they are positioned comfortably at the league's summit, becoming the first team of the season to hit the landmark. This successful stride includes 12 wins and four draws in 18 encounters.

Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, endures a contrasting debut season, garnering only 11 points from 17 matches without any home victory. As both teams prepare for the clash, stakes remain high, and players on both sides acknowledge the game's significance in their ongoing campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025