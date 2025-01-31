Mohun Bagan Aims for Another Victory Over Mohammedan SC in ISL Clash

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Mohammedan SC, seeking to achieve a league double, in the highly anticipated Indian Super League match set for Saturday.

The Mariners previously dominated their reverse fixture with a 3-0 win and aim to replicate their success. With 40 points, they are positioned comfortably at the league's summit, becoming the first team of the season to hit the landmark. This successful stride includes 12 wins and four draws in 18 encounters.

Mohammedan SC, on the other hand, endures a contrasting debut season, garnering only 11 points from 17 matches without any home victory. As both teams prepare for the clash, stakes remain high, and players on both sides acknowledge the game's significance in their ongoing campaigns.

