Mohun Bagan Eyes League Double Over Mohammedan SC in Crucial ISL Clash

In a pivotal encounter set for Saturday, Mohun Bagan Super Giant is poised to take on Mohammedan SC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The Mariners are aiming to clinch a league double, having previously trounced Mohammedan SC 3-0 in their earlier meeting on October 5, 2024. Successfully achieving this will position them as the sixth team to secure a league double in their debut ISL run, according to an ISL press release.

Mohun Bagan has emerged as the first team this season to surpass the 40-point mark, with 12 victories and four draws in 18 matches. Currently, they sit seven points ahead of second-placed FC Goa, who have a game in hand. Conversely, new entrants Mohammedan SC have had a rough season, gathering just 11 points from 17 matches. Despite a challenging start, recent performances, including one win and three draws in their last five games, indicate gradual improvement.

A knotty issue for Mohammedan SC has been their inability to secure a home victory in eight attempts this ISL season. Only Hyderabad FC, with 11 home matches in the previous season, has had a worse home record. Mohammedan SC's victories have come on the road, triumphing over Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan's scoring rate has dipped, with just one goal in each of their last four games. Nevertheless, they boast a sturdy defense, leading the league with 10 clean sheets and allowing just 14 goals. Coach Jose Molina underscored the team's serious approach to every match, while ISL debutants Mohammedan SC are focusing on leveraging their positives in this challenging matchup.

(With inputs from agencies.)