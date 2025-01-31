Empowering Afghan Women's Cricket Amidst Adversity

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced that exiled women cricketers from Afghanistan are set to benefit first from a newly launched refugee fund. This initiative comes amid continuing challenges posed by Taliban governance, which has heavily restricted women's freedoms in the country since 2021.

Hundreds of athletes have sought refuge abroad, including 25 women who had been contracted by Afghanistan's cricket board. Most of these women have now resettled in Australia, where they recently played their first match. The MCC aims to raise £1 million to support these displaced communities.

Despite having an active men's team supported by the International Cricket Council, Afghan women remain unsanctioned and unfunded. The MCC's fund promises safe training facilities, educational resources, and opportunities for growth. It is supported by the England and Wales Cricket Board, which calls for global cricket bodies to unite in empowering women through sport.

