Empowering Afghan Women's Cricket Amidst Adversity
The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) supports Afghan women cricketers exiled by Taliban governance through a new refugee fund. Despite restrictions, these athletes found refuge in Australia and played their first match. The MCC aims to raise £1 million to aid displaced communities and advocate for women's cricket globally.
The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced that exiled women cricketers from Afghanistan are set to benefit first from a newly launched refugee fund. This initiative comes amid continuing challenges posed by Taliban governance, which has heavily restricted women's freedoms in the country since 2021.
Hundreds of athletes have sought refuge abroad, including 25 women who had been contracted by Afghanistan's cricket board. Most of these women have now resettled in Australia, where they recently played their first match. The MCC aims to raise £1 million to support these displaced communities.
Despite having an active men's team supported by the International Cricket Council, Afghan women remain unsanctioned and unfunded. The MCC's fund promises safe training facilities, educational resources, and opportunities for growth. It is supported by the England and Wales Cricket Board, which calls for global cricket bodies to unite in empowering women through sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IFC Issues $2 Billion Social Bond to Support Low-Income Communities in Emerging Markets
IAEA Launches Atoms4NetZero Initiative to Support Global Transition to Net Zero Emissions with Nuclear Energy
EIB and Societe Generale Launch €8 Billion Initiative to Support Wind Energy Manufacturing in Europe
Socialist Party's Strategic Stand: No Support for No-Confidence Motion
Nutritional Support's Role in Combating Tuberculosis Mortality