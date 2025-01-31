Sports World Highlights: Major Moves and Historic Moments

In a whirlwind of sports news, Jorge Polanco has re-signed with the Seattle Mariners, solidifying his place with a one-year, $7.75 million contract. The deal includes a 2026 vesting option, contingent on his 2025 performance.

Making history in the NHL, Marc-Andre Fleury recorded his 76th career shutout, tying with legends as the Minnesota Wild beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0. Fleury's last home province game highlights his mark on hockey history.

In European soccer, former Spanish chief Luis Rubiales stands trial in Madrid, facing charges for a publicized World Cup incident. This case brings attention to ongoing gender issues in sports. Meanwhile, initiatives for increased Super Bowl security begin as Congressional delegations review preparations.

