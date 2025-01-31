Left Menu

Chennai Super Champs' Thrilling WPBL Finish

In an exhilarating finale, Chennai Super Champs secured a 3-2 victory over Hyderabad Superstars in the World Pickleball League, concluding their campaign in fifth place. Central to their triumph was the formidable men's doubles team of Tanner Tomassi and Etienne Blaszkewycz, who clinched a decisive win.

Updated: 31-01-2025 22:41 IST
Chennai Super Champs signed off their World Pickleball League (WPBL) journey with an impressive 3-2 victory against Hyderabad Superstars on Friday. By ending the tournament fifth in the points table with 25 points, they solidified their position with two tie wins and eight match victories.

Throughout the campaign, the Chennai team showcased resilience, particularly with the stellar performance of Tanner Tomassi and Etienne Blaszkewycz in men's doubles. Despite being down two matches, they managed to overturn the game, delivering a stunning performance against Ben Cawston and Kuldip Mahajan, winning 32-5 in a critical fixture.

Further extending their momentum, Thaddea Lock excelled in women's singles, defeating Madalina Grigoriu 21-15. The mixed doubles clash, with Sarah and Blaszkewycz eventually overcoming Cavatio and Maxwell Freeman 11-10, concluded their campaign on a high note.

