Premier League Altercation Results in Fines for Aston Villa and Newcastle

Aston Villa have been hit with a £30,000 fine, while Newcastle United faces a £20,000 penalty following a heated match confrontation on Boxing Day.

The game, which ended 3-0 in favor of Newcastle, saw Aston Villa's forward Jhon Duran dismissed after stamping on Fabian Schar.

Both clubs were penalized for failing to control their players and staff, with further repercussions for misconduct during the match's interval.

