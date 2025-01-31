Premier League Altercation Results in Fines for Aston Villa and Newcastle
Aston Villa and Newcastle United have been fined £30,000 and £20,000 respectively following a player and staff altercation during their Premier League match on Boxing Day. Key incidents included Aston Villa's Jhon Duran's dismissal and tensions between staff, resulting in further penalties for improper conduct.
Aston Villa have been hit with a £30,000 fine, while Newcastle United faces a £20,000 penalty following a heated match confrontation on Boxing Day.
The game, which ended 3-0 in favor of Newcastle, saw Aston Villa's forward Jhon Duran dismissed after stamping on Fabian Schar.
Both clubs were penalized for failing to control their players and staff, with further repercussions for misconduct during the match's interval.
