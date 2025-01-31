Left Menu

Rana's Stunning Debut Seals Series for India

Harshit Rana's three crucial wickets as a concussion substitute led India to a 15-run victory over England, clinching the T20 series. India's innings was powered by half-centuries from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. The substitutes' move was controversial but proved game-changing, with India securing a 3-1 series lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-01-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 23:20 IST
In a thrilling cricket clash, Harshit Rana, making a controversial debut as a concussion substitute, picked up three pivotal wickets to guide India to a 15-run victory over England in the fourth T20 International. This win secured India an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

After being put into bat, India posted a competitive total of 181-9, thanks to half-centuries from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, despite a stellar three-wicket burst from England's debutant bowler, Saqib Mahmood. Rana stepped in for Dube, who was struck by a bouncer, in a move that sparked debate under concussion substitute protocols.

England's chase seemed on track with Phil Salt and Ben Duckett setting the pace, yet Indian spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy turned the tide with key wickets. The victory sets the stage for the final T20 International and a subsequent one-day series in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

