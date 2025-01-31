Rana's Stunning Debut Seals Series for India

In a thrilling cricket clash, Harshit Rana, making a controversial debut as a concussion substitute, picked up three pivotal wickets to guide India to a 15-run victory over England in the fourth T20 International. This win secured India an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

After being put into bat, India posted a competitive total of 181-9, thanks to half-centuries from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, despite a stellar three-wicket burst from England's debutant bowler, Saqib Mahmood. Rana stepped in for Dube, who was struck by a bouncer, in a move that sparked debate under concussion substitute protocols.

England's chase seemed on track with Phil Salt and Ben Duckett setting the pace, yet Indian spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy turned the tide with key wickets. The victory sets the stage for the final T20 International and a subsequent one-day series in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)