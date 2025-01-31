Falcon Risers Hyderabad Triumphs with Stellar Bowling and Explosive Batting

Falcon Risers Hyderabad secured their second victory of Indian Street Premier League Season 2 with an outstanding all-around performance against Kolkata. Winning the toss and opting to bowl, the Falcons executed their strategy flawlessly, holding Kolkata to the season's lowest score of 47/5. The standout performance came from Vishwajit Thakur, who took two crucial wickets for just 6 runs in his two-over spell, demonstrating phenomenal control with an economy rate of three runs per over.

Hailing from Raigad, Maharashtra, Thakur's journey from local cricket to the ISPL showcases his dedication to the sport. Having honed his skills through various district and city-level competitions, his talent was recognized by the Falcon Risers, who retained him using the Right to Match option and increased his contract value. Thakur aims to consistently deliver high-quality performances and capitalize on the platform provided by the ISPL.

Post-match, Thakur attributed his success to teamwork, expressing gratitude towards his teammates and coach Anant Tambavekar for their strategic execution. On the batting front, Krishna Satpute's scintillating innings of 35* off 15 balls led Hyderabad to a smooth chase, securing the win. Satpute, acclaimed as the 'God of Tennis Ball Cricket,' demonstrated his explosive batting prowess, aided by Rajesh Poojary's support. The match concluded with Jonty Sarkar sealing the victory and Vicky Bhoir's stellar catch earning him accolades. Tambavekar praised the team's discipline and strategy execution, highlighting Thakur's pivotal role in the triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)