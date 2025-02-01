Red Bull's Horner Supports FIA's Decision to Drop Johnny Herbert

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has backed the FIA's decision to remove Johnny Herbert from his role as a steward, citing the former racer's media commitments as a conflict of interest. Horner dismissed suggestions that Red Bull had influenced this decision.

Herbert, who had been critical of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and was serving during the Mexican Grand Prix where Verstappen faced penalties, was deemed by the FIA to have activities 'incompatible' with his stewarding duties. The decision has stirred discussions about the criteria for steward appointments.

McLaren's Zak Brown suggested that Formula One should consider having full-time professional stewards to ensure consistency and avoid such conflicts, emphasizing the need for a dedicated regulatory body in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)