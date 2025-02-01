Left Menu

Red Bull's Horner Supports FIA's Decision to Drop Johnny Herbert

Christian Horner, Red Bull boss, supports the FIA's decision to dismiss Johnny Herbert as a steward due to his media engagements, which were deemed incompatible with his role. Herbert, formerly with Sky Sports and a betting website contributor, was critical of Max Verstappen, triggering controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-02-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 00:00 IST
Red Bull's Horner Supports FIA's Decision to Drop Johnny Herbert
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has backed the FIA's decision to remove Johnny Herbert from his role as a steward, citing the former racer's media commitments as a conflict of interest. Horner dismissed suggestions that Red Bull had influenced this decision.

Herbert, who had been critical of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and was serving during the Mexican Grand Prix where Verstappen faced penalties, was deemed by the FIA to have activities 'incompatible' with his stewarding duties. The decision has stirred discussions about the criteria for steward appointments.

McLaren's Zak Brown suggested that Formula One should consider having full-time professional stewards to ensure consistency and avoid such conflicts, emphasizing the need for a dedicated regulatory body in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025