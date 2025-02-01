Manchester United Snaps Up Rising Star Defender

Manchester United announced on Saturday the signing of Ayden Heaven, an 18-year-old defender from Arsenal, with a contract extending to June 2029 and an option for an additional year. Heaven has already shown promise as an England U-19 international.

The young centre-back made his senior debut in Arsenal's 3-0 triumph over Preston North End in the League Cup in October. Although he did not feature in Arsenal's Premier League matches, Heaven's inclusion in the squad highlights his potential.

In a statement released by United, Heaven expressed his excitement: "I'm incredibly proud to join Manchester United and grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality. I'll be giving everything to continue my development and become the best player that I can be." Manchester United, currently 12th in the league, will face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

