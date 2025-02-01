Left Menu

Record-Breaking Auction: Mercedes W196 R Sells for Over €51 Million

A historic Mercedes car, raced by Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio in 1955, set a new auction record for a grand prix vehicle, selling for €51.155 million. The W196 R, one of only four complete examples, was auctioned by RM Sotheby's in Stuttgart to assist the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's museum's funding efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A historic Mercedes Grand Prix car, piloted by racing legends Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio in 1955, achieved a staggering €51.155 million auction record in Stuttgart, Germany.

The auction, conducted by RM Sotheby's, saw bids climb swiftly past the €40 million mark before settling on a hammer price of €46.5 million, later adjusted to include buyer's premium. This key acquisition item came from the Mercedes museum on behalf of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Cataloged under chassis number 00009/54, the car had a storied racing history including victories at prestigious circuits and served IMS well since its 1965 donation. Proceeds from this record-breaking sale will enhance museum restoration and acquisition initiatives, furthering its US-aligned focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

