A historic Mercedes Grand Prix car, piloted by racing legends Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio in 1955, achieved a staggering €51.155 million auction record in Stuttgart, Germany.

The auction, conducted by RM Sotheby's, saw bids climb swiftly past the €40 million mark before settling on a hammer price of €46.5 million, later adjusted to include buyer's premium. This key acquisition item came from the Mercedes museum on behalf of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Cataloged under chassis number 00009/54, the car had a storied racing history including victories at prestigious circuits and served IMS well since its 1965 donation. Proceeds from this record-breaking sale will enhance museum restoration and acquisition initiatives, furthering its US-aligned focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)