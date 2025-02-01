Record-Breaking Auction: Mercedes W196 R Sells for Over €51 Million
A historic Mercedes car, raced by Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio in 1955, set a new auction record for a grand prix vehicle, selling for €51.155 million. The W196 R, one of only four complete examples, was auctioned by RM Sotheby's in Stuttgart to assist the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's museum's funding efforts.
The auction, conducted by RM Sotheby's, saw bids climb swiftly past the €40 million mark before settling on a hammer price of €46.5 million, later adjusted to include buyer's premium. This key acquisition item came from the Mercedes museum on behalf of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Cataloged under chassis number 00009/54, the car had a storied racing history including victories at prestigious circuits and served IMS well since its 1965 donation. Proceeds from this record-breaking sale will enhance museum restoration and acquisition initiatives, furthering its US-aligned focus.
