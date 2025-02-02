Tottenham Spurs Up Defense with Kevin Danso Loan
Tottenham Hotspur have signed Austria international Kevin Danso on loan from RC Lens. The deal, worth around €25 million, could become permanent season's end. Danso joins Spurs, challenged by injuries and poor form. Spurs aim to boost their defense with Danso ahead of their match against Brentford.
Tottenham Hotspur have secured the services of Austrian defender Kevin Danso on a temporary basis from RC Lens, as confirmed by the Premier League club this Sunday. The 26-year-old will initially stay on loan until the season's conclusion, with an obligation for Spurs to make the deal permanent.
Reports from British media suggest that the arrangement is valued at approximately 25 million euros. Danso, previously linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers, steps into a Tottenham side grappling with form and an extensive injury roster.
Among those sidelined are Radu Dragusin, Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, James Maddison, Wilson Odobert, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner and Dominic Solanke. As Spurs prepare to face Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday, they hope Danso's addition will fortify their defensive lineup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
