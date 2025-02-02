Lisandro Martinez's Heartbreaking Exit: Injury Strikes Again
Argentina's Lisandro Martinez suffered a left leg injury while playing for Manchester United in their Premier League match against Crystal Palace, leading to his exit on a stretcher. The 27-year-old previously faced injury challenges and left the field in tears, with United trailing 1-0.
Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez was carried off on a stretcher due to a left leg injury during Manchester United's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.
Martinez, who was injured making a challenge on Ismaila Sarr, exited the Old Trafford pitch in tears as fans showed their support.
With United down 1-0, the 27-year-old faces another setback, having dealt with previous injury issues last season.
