Sanju Samson's Cricket Setback: A Fractured Dream

Sanju Samson, the star wicketkeeper-batter, sustained a fracture to his index finger after facing a fierce delivery from Jofra Archer during the fifth T20 International against England in Mumbai. This unfortunate injury will see him sidelined for more than a month, ruling him out of the upcoming Ranji Trophy quarterfinals.

Sources reveal that Samson has returned to Thiruvananthapuram and will resume training only after completing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will need NCA's clearance before reentering competitive cricket.

A BCCI source disclosed that Samson's recovery would span five to six weeks, preventing his participation in Kerala's Ranji Trophy quarter-final against J&K. He is likely to make a comeback in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals. Samson faced challenges throughout the England series, managing only 51 runs in five games and will await further white-ball cricket assignments with India after the Champions Trophy.

