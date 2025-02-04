Super Bowl Fever and Sports Drama Unfold: Highlights of the Week
This week's sports highlights include Phil Mickelson's withdrawal from the LIV Golf opener due to injury, the Philadelphia Eagles preparing for a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, MLB firing umpire Pat Hoberg for betting violations, and NFL and PGA Tour updates on key players and policies.
Phil Mickelson will miss the LIV Golf opener in Saudi Arabia due to a shoulder injury, he announced on social media. The injury occurred during a workout, marking a setback for Mickelson as he absorbs this unexpected break.
As anticipation builds for Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are set for a high-stakes rematch. Taking place in New Orleans, all eyes are on quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts amidst heightened security measures officials assure make the Superdome the 'safest place.'
Controversy surrounds MLB's decision to fire umpire Pat Hoberg over betting violations, while tension brews in Spanish women's soccer. Jenni Hermoso testified against ex-boss Luis Rubiales, claiming inappropriate conduct at the World Cup ceremony. Meanwhile, NFL's Goodell stood firm on retaining diversity programs despite political pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
