Golden Triumph: David Beckham Elkatohchoongo Shines at National Games

David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, a cyclist from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, won gold in the men's elite sprint event at the National Games. His unique name, inspired by the football legend, once puzzled UK immigration officers. Elkatohchoongo's victory is a testament to his prowess in Indian cycling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudrapur | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:48 IST
Andaman and Nicobar Islands cyclist David Beckham Elkatohchoongo struck gold in the men's elite sprint at the National Games on Tuesday, clocking a remarkable time of 10.691 seconds. Teammates Laitonjam Ronaldo Singh and Esow Alben claimed silver and bronze, showcasing India's cycling talent.

Elkatohchoongo's journey to the spotlight was not without intrigue. Named after soccer star David Beckham, his entry into the UK for the 2022 Commonwealth Games turned heads at immigration. Yet, his cycling prowess spoke louder as he emerged among India's elite cyclists at the Shivalik Velodrome.

The event attracted international attention, thanks to the athletes' famous names. Both Elkatohchoongo and Ronaldo Singh represented India in the 2022 Asian Games, where they made headlines, demonstrating the growing prominence of cycling in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

