Giuliano Simeone Shines in Copa del Rey Triumph

Atletico Madrid secured a decisive 5-0 win against Getafe in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, largely thanks to Giuliano Simeone's first-half brace.

The young Argentine opened the scoring with a header in the eighth minute and followed with a precise first-time strike. Despite having a potential hat-trick disallowed for offside, Simeone's performance earned him a standing ovation.

Angel Correa and Alexander Sorloth added to the tally late in the game. With their semi-final spot secured, Atletico shifts focus to Saturday's LaLiga derby against Real Madrid. Simeone emphasized the need for rest and preparation ahead of the crucial clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)