Giuliano Simeone Shines in Copa del Rey Triumph

Giuliano Simeone scored twice in Atletico Madrid's 5-0 victory over Getafe in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Atletico secured their place in the semi-finals, while Simeone expressed his joy and desire for improvement. Angel Correa and Alexander Sorloth also contributed to the convincing win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 04:32 IST
Atletico Madrid secured a decisive 5-0 win against Getafe in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, largely thanks to Giuliano Simeone's first-half brace.

The young Argentine opened the scoring with a header in the eighth minute and followed with a precise first-time strike. Despite having a potential hat-trick disallowed for offside, Simeone's performance earned him a standing ovation.

Angel Correa and Alexander Sorloth added to the tally late in the game. With their semi-final spot secured, Atletico shifts focus to Saturday's LaLiga derby against Real Madrid. Simeone emphasized the need for rest and preparation ahead of the crucial clash.

