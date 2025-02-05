Giuliano Simeone Shines in Copa del Rey Triumph
Giuliano Simeone scored twice in Atletico Madrid's 5-0 victory over Getafe in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Atletico secured their place in the semi-finals, while Simeone expressed his joy and desire for improvement. Angel Correa and Alexander Sorloth also contributed to the convincing win.
Atletico Madrid secured a decisive 5-0 win against Getafe in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, largely thanks to Giuliano Simeone's first-half brace.
The young Argentine opened the scoring with a header in the eighth minute and followed with a precise first-time strike. Despite having a potential hat-trick disallowed for offside, Simeone's performance earned him a standing ovation.
Angel Correa and Alexander Sorloth added to the tally late in the game. With their semi-final spot secured, Atletico shifts focus to Saturday's LaLiga derby against Real Madrid. Simeone emphasized the need for rest and preparation ahead of the crucial clash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
