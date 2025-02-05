Left Menu

Hong Kong to Host 2025 Cricket World Cup Challenge League B

Hong Kong is set to host the 2025 Cricket World Cup Challenge League B, marking the return of a multi-team ICC event to the country after 14 years. The tournament begins on February 6, featuring six international teams competing in 15 matches as part of the qualification pathway for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Team Hong Kong (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong is gearing up to host the 2025 Cricket World Cup Challenge League B, marking its first multi-team ICC tournament in 14 years, according to the ICC. The city last hosted an ICC event in 2011 with the World Cricket League Division 3, where Hong Kong, China claimed victory against Papua New Guinea by four wickets in the final.

Scheduled to commence on February 6, the tournament will see six teams battle it out in a total of 15 matches. This event is a key phase in the qualification process for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2022.

Cricket Hong Kong, China Chairperson Burji Shroff expressed enthusiasm for hosting the prestigious tournament. 'We are immensely proud to host the 2025 Cricket World Cup Challenge League B. This tournament not only celebrates cricket but also demonstrates the sport's global growth with diverse teams participating. We look forward to welcoming teams and fans with our hospitality and passion for cricket,' Shroff stated, as reported by the ICC website.

The competing teams include Uganda, Bahrain, Singapore, Italy, Tanzania, and hosts Hong Kong, China. The matches will be held at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground and Kowloon Cricket Club, with live broadcasts available on ICC.tv. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

