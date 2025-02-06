Late Drama: Garcia Clinches Victory for Real Madrid

In a thrilling Copa del Rey quarter-final, Real Madrid narrowly defeated Leganes 3-2, thanks to a dramatic stoppage-time goal by young striker Gonzalo Garcia. Madrid initially led 2-0 with goals from Luka Modric and Endrick.

However, a penalty by Juan Cruz in the 39th minute, following a handball by Jacobo Ramon, and a deflected strike by Cruz again in the 59th minute pulled Leganes level. Riding the wave of this comeback, Leganes seemed set to push the match into extra time.

Yet, it was substitute Garcia who became the hero of the night, powering in a header from a Brahim Diaz cross in the 93rd minute to grant Real Madrid a hard-earned victory.

