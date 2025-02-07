Rugby and Culture: Italy's Six Nations Matches Offer Free Museum Experience

Rugby fans heading to Rome for Italy's Six Nations matches can look forward to not just an exciting game but also a cultural treat. The Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) has introduced an initiative that grants free access to 25 museums in the city for match ticket holders, further enhancing the appeal of the Italian rugby experience.

This initiative, known as the 'Fourth Half, Rugby and Culture,' was launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Roma Capitale. It allows visitors with match tickets to explore selected museums over the weekend of the match. As part of the celebration marking Italy's 25th anniversary in the Six Nations, this cultural enrichment is expected to attract even more fans.

Italy will play host to Wales at the renowned Stadio Olimpico, followed by matches against France and Ireland. So far, over 160,000 tickets have been sold for the three games, with 60,000 specifically for the Wales match, promising high engagement and cultural involvement.

