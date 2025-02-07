Jennifer Kupcho's Joyful Return to Golf: A Promising Start at Founders Cup

Jennifer Kupcho rediscovered her passion for golf, reflected in her stellar performance at the Founders Cup, where she shares the lead with Nanna Koerstz Madsen after shooting an impressive 6-under 65.

Both Kupcho and Koerstz Madsen credited a positive mindset for their strong starts in the event. Kupcho said she rekindled her love for the game last year, and Koerstz Madsen emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive mental attitude.

The tournament also saw noteworthy performances from Lauren Coughlin, Nelly Korda, and other major champions who are competing fiercely in this early 2025 LPGA event.

(With inputs from agencies.)