Jennifer Kupcho's Joyful Return to Golf: A Promising Start at Founders Cup

Jennifer Kupcho, emboldened by renewed joy in golf, shares the first-round lead at the Founders Cup with Nanna Koerstz Madsen. Kupcho shot a bogey-free 65, reflecting on her improved attitude towards the game. Fellow players Lauren Coughlin and Nelly Korda also showed strong performances in the opening round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bradenton | Updated: 07-02-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:13 IST
Jennifer Kupcho rediscovered her passion for golf, reflected in her stellar performance at the Founders Cup, where she shares the lead with Nanna Koerstz Madsen after shooting an impressive 6-under 65.

Both Kupcho and Koerstz Madsen credited a positive mindset for their strong starts in the event. Kupcho said she rekindled her love for the game last year, and Koerstz Madsen emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive mental attitude.

The tournament also saw noteworthy performances from Lauren Coughlin, Nelly Korda, and other major champions who are competing fiercely in this early 2025 LPGA event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

