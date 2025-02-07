Global Soccer Transfer Surge: Record-Breaking $2.35 Billion Spent

In an extraordinary financial display, global soccer clubs collectively spent a record $2.35 billion on international transfers during this January's window, according to FIFA's newly released report.

This unprecedented sum signifies nearly a 58% increase compared to the previous year, with England's Premier League clubs driving much of the spending surge, notably Manchester City.

The January window also saw remarkable activity in women's soccer, setting a new record with $5.8 million in transfer fees while English clubs dominated both spending and transfer numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)