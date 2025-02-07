Global Soccer Transfer Surge: Record-Breaking $2.35 Billion Spent
Global football clubs shattered records in the January transfer window, spending $2.35 billion on international transfers, a 58% rise from last year. FIFA reported a total of 5,863 transfers. English clubs led spending, with Manchester City notably active. Women's soccer also saw a record spend of $5.8 million.
In an extraordinary financial display, global soccer clubs collectively spent a record $2.35 billion on international transfers during this January's window, according to FIFA's newly released report.
This unprecedented sum signifies nearly a 58% increase compared to the previous year, with England's Premier League clubs driving much of the spending surge, notably Manchester City.
The January window also saw remarkable activity in women's soccer, setting a new record with $5.8 million in transfer fees while English clubs dominated both spending and transfer numbers.
