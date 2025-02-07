NFL Touches Down in Dublin: Historic Game Set for 2025

The National Football League is poised to make history by hosting its first regular season game in Dublin, Ireland, set for 2025. The renowned Croke Park will be the venue for this landmark event, with the Pittsburgh Steelers starring as the designated home team.

In a statement, Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president for international operations, expressed excitement over the announcement. "We are delighted to officially bring a regular-season NFL game to Ireland as part of our 2025 International Games slate," he said.

O'Reilly emphasized both the league's and the Steelers' deep connections to Ireland, anticipating the debut to resonate with the passionate Irish fanbase. The move underscores the NFL's sustained commitment to expanding its reach globally and nurturing its international market presence.

