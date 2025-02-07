Left Menu

NFL Touches Down in Dublin: Historic Game Set for 2025

The NFL will host its first regular season game in Dublin in 2025 at Croke Park, featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers as the home team. This marks a significant step in the league's international expansion and highlights the NFL's commitment to engaging with a global audience.

NFL Touches Down in Dublin: Historic Game Set for 2025
The National Football League is poised to make history by hosting its first regular season game in Dublin, Ireland, set for 2025. The renowned Croke Park will be the venue for this landmark event, with the Pittsburgh Steelers starring as the designated home team.

In a statement, Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president for international operations, expressed excitement over the announcement. "We are delighted to officially bring a regular-season NFL game to Ireland as part of our 2025 International Games slate," he said.

O'Reilly emphasized both the league's and the Steelers' deep connections to Ireland, anticipating the debut to resonate with the passionate Irish fanbase. The move underscores the NFL's sustained commitment to expanding its reach globally and nurturing its international market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

