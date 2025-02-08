Left Menu

Odisha Unveils Block-Level Stadium Initiative

The Odisha government has approved a project to construct stadiums across 314 blocks within five years, with an allocation of Rs 4124 crore. This initiative aims to enhance grassroots sports infrastructure, nurture local talent, and promote health and wellness, strengthening Odisha's reputation as a sports hub.

Updated: 08-02-2025 15:36 IST
In a significant move towards bolstering grassroots sports infrastructure, the Odisha government has greenlit the construction of stadiums in all 314 blocks over the next five years, backed by a substantial budget of Rs 4124 crore.

The initiative underscores the government's commitment to fostering a sports ecosystem that nurtures talent and promotes health and wellness across the state. By addressing the current infrastructural gaps, especially in rural areas, this project aims to offer enhanced opportunities for athletes and encourage rural youth participation.

Recognized as a rising sports hub, Odisha seeks to cultivate a vibrant sports culture. The proposed facilities, designed for various sports disciplines, are set to inspire community involvement and spotlight Odisha's potential in competitive sports.

