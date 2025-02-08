Mulani and Kotian's Resilience Shines in Ranji Trophy Quarter-Final Drama

Mumbai's stalwarts Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian showcased remarkable resilience amidst adversity, crafting a 165-run stand for the eighth wicket in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Haryana. Their significant contribution took Mumbai from a troubling 113 for 7 to a solid 278 for 8 by the end of the first day.

Despite early setbacks after electing to bat, with Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, and others dismissed cheaply, Mumbai fought back. Haryana's seamer Anshul Kamboj bowled effectively, exploiting early moisture, but lost his edge as the day progressed and the pitch favored batters.

Mulani's impressive 91 and Kotian's unbeaten 85 steadied the innings just as the pitch conditions turned more conducive for batting. Their partnership ensured Mumbai had a respectable total to defend, highlighting their experience and adaptability under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)