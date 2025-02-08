Left Menu

Italy Triumphs Over Wales in Six Nations Clash

Italy secured a 22-15 victory over Wales in the Six Nations Championship. Italy's effective play, led by Ange Capuozzo and Tommaso Allan, ensured their win despite a late Welsh comeback attempt. The result places Wales at their lowest world ranking and casts doubts over coach Warren Gatland's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 22:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy reigned supreme in their Six Nations encounter against Wales, closing with a 22-15 victory that pushed their opponents further down the world rugby rankings.

Key plays by Ange Capuozzo and Tommaso Allan established Italy's dominance, despite a spirited Welsh comeback effort that fell short in the final moments of the match.

The defeat intensifies scrutiny on veteran coach Warren Gatland, as Wales extend their losing streak amidst a significant slump in performance, marked by a fall below Georgia in rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

