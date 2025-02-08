Italy Triumphs Over Wales in Six Nations Clash
Italy secured a 22-15 victory over Wales in the Six Nations Championship. Italy's effective play, led by Ange Capuozzo and Tommaso Allan, ensured their win despite a late Welsh comeback attempt. The result places Wales at their lowest world ranking and casts doubts over coach Warren Gatland's future.
Italy reigned supreme in their Six Nations encounter against Wales, closing with a 22-15 victory that pushed their opponents further down the world rugby rankings.
Key plays by Ange Capuozzo and Tommaso Allan established Italy's dominance, despite a spirited Welsh comeback effort that fell short in the final moments of the match.
The defeat intensifies scrutiny on veteran coach Warren Gatland, as Wales extend their losing streak amidst a significant slump in performance, marked by a fall below Georgia in rankings.
