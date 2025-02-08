Italy Triumphs Over Wales in Six Nations Clash

Italy reigned supreme in their Six Nations encounter against Wales, closing with a 22-15 victory that pushed their opponents further down the world rugby rankings.

Key plays by Ange Capuozzo and Tommaso Allan established Italy's dominance, despite a spirited Welsh comeback effort that fell short in the final moments of the match.

The defeat intensifies scrutiny on veteran coach Warren Gatland, as Wales extend their losing streak amidst a significant slump in performance, marked by a fall below Georgia in rankings.

