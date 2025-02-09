Seamer Auqib Nabi Shines with Bat and Ball for J&K
Seamer Auqib Nabi delivered an outstanding performance with both bat and ball, giving Jammu and Kashmir a significant advantage over Kerala in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match. Nabi's contribution included a crucial 32 runs and an impressive five-wicket haul, leaving Kerala struggling at 200/9, trailing by 80 runs.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable display of all-round cricketing prowess, seamer Auqib Nabi escalated Jammu and Kashmir's stronghold in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash against Kerala. Nabi, who earlier added a crucial 32 runs to J&K's 280 total, also decimated Kerala's batting line-up with a five-wicket haul.
Nabi's eighth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket was instrumental in reducing Kerala to 200 for nine at the close of play. His performance was complemented by Umar Nazir Mir's notable 14 not out, providing the visiting side a significant 80-run advantage.
Jalaj Saxena top-scored for Kerala with a rapid 67, while Salman Nizar was unbeaten on 49. Despite MD Nidheesh's effective contribution as both a batsman and bowler, Kerala's disjointed partnerships hindered their progress, leaving them on the back foot after the second day of play.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh named ICC men's T20 International Cricketer of the Year 2024.
Arshdeep Singh: ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024
Pakistan's Cricket Stadium Revival Ahead of Champions Trophy
Arshdeep Singh: ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024
Arshdeep Singh: ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024