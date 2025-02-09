Dybala's Decisive Penalty Secures Crucial Win for Roma

In a pivotal Serie A clash, Paulo Dybala scored his first goal of 2025, lifting Roma to a crucial 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Venezia on Sunday.

Dybala expertly converted a second-half penalty after teammate Angeliño was fouled by Venezia's Alessandro Marcandalli, sealing the victory for a much-rotated Roma side.

As Coach Claudio Ranieri looks ahead to the Europa League playoff against Porto, his strategic lineup adjustments paid off, maintaining Roma's ninth position. Meanwhile, city rival Lazio aims to reclaim fourth place with a win against Monza.

(With inputs from agencies.)