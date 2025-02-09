Dybala's Decisive Penalty Secures Crucial Win for Roma
Paulo Dybala scored his first goal of 2025, leading Roma to a vital 1-0 victory against Venezia in Serie A. Dybala converted a penalty kick following a foul by Alessandro Marcandalli. Coach Claudio Ranieri's team rotation set the stage for their Thursday Europa League playoff against Porto.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 09-02-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 21:08 IST
- Country:
- Italy
In a pivotal Serie A clash, Paulo Dybala scored his first goal of 2025, lifting Roma to a crucial 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Venezia on Sunday.
Dybala expertly converted a second-half penalty after teammate Angeliño was fouled by Venezia's Alessandro Marcandalli, sealing the victory for a much-rotated Roma side.
As Coach Claudio Ranieri looks ahead to the Europa League playoff against Porto, his strategic lineup adjustments paid off, maintaining Roma's ninth position. Meanwhile, city rival Lazio aims to reclaim fourth place with a win against Monza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dramatic Late Goal: River Plate Salvages Draw Against Platense
UP should achieve its goals by staying united, that's its strength: Yogi Adityanath tells News18 Network on demands to divide state into four.
Bihar's Ambitious Job and Development Goals Unveiled
Harry Kane: Beyond Goals - Bayern's Unseen Hero
Former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya, cricketer R Ashwin, hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh get Padma Shri.