Dybala's Decisive Penalty Secures Crucial Win for Roma

Paulo Dybala scored his first goal of 2025, leading Roma to a vital 1-0 victory against Venezia in Serie A. Dybala converted a penalty kick following a foul by Alessandro Marcandalli. Coach Claudio Ranieri's team rotation set the stage for their Thursday Europa League playoff against Porto.

In a pivotal Serie A clash, Paulo Dybala scored his first goal of 2025, lifting Roma to a crucial 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Venezia on Sunday.

Dybala expertly converted a second-half penalty after teammate Angeliño was fouled by Venezia's Alessandro Marcandalli, sealing the victory for a much-rotated Roma side.

As Coach Claudio Ranieri looks ahead to the Europa League playoff against Porto, his strategic lineup adjustments paid off, maintaining Roma's ninth position. Meanwhile, city rival Lazio aims to reclaim fourth place with a win against Monza.

