Jalen Hurts Leads Eagles to Super Bowl Glory

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts clinched his first Super Bowl MVP award following a decisive 40-22 triumph against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Hurts delivered a stellar performance, marking his redemption against the Chiefs who had bested him in the NFL title game two years prior. He executed two passing touchdowns and a rushing play to halt Kansas City's attempt at a Super Bowl 'three-peat.'

This victory marks the Eagles' second Super Bowl championship, with the first achieved against the New England Patriots in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)