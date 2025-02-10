Jalen Hurts Leads Eagles to Super Bowl Glory
Jalen Hurts won the Super Bowl MVP by leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, avenging a previous loss. Hurts delivered two passing touchdowns and one rushing to prevent the Chiefs' 'three-peat,' marking the franchise's second Super Bowl win.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts clinched his first Super Bowl MVP award following a decisive 40-22 triumph against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at the Superdome in New Orleans.
Hurts delivered a stellar performance, marking his redemption against the Chiefs who had bested him in the NFL title game two years prior. He executed two passing touchdowns and a rushing play to halt Kansas City's attempt at a Super Bowl 'three-peat.'
This victory marks the Eagles' second Super Bowl championship, with the first achieved against the New England Patriots in 2018.
