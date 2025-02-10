Plymouth's Historic FA Cup Upset Over Liverpool

In a stunning turn of events, Liverpool, the Premier League leader, was ousted from the FA Cup by Plymouth, a second-tier team struggling at the bottom of the Championship. The pivotal blow came with Ryan Hardie's decisive penalty, clinching a 1-0 victory in the fourth round.

This unexpected defeat crushed Liverpool's ambitions for a major trophy quadruple, despite their six-point lead in the Premier League standings and progression in other competitions. Manager Arne Slot conceded that Plymouth's strategy and determination outmatched their efforts.

The victory by Plymouth marks a significant moment in FA Cup history, as the team became the first non-Premier League club to eliminate a top-flight leader since 2018. Celebrations erupted both on and off the field as players and fans reveled in a truly memorable triumph.

