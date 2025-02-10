Left Menu

Plymouth's Historic FA Cup Upset Over Liverpool

Premier League leader Liverpool faced a shocking 1-0 defeat against Plymouth in the FA Cup's fourth round, ending their hopes of a quadruple trophy win. The crucial moment was Ryan Hardie's 53rd-minute penalty. Plymouth became the first club from outside the Premier League to beat the top-flight leader since 2018.

In a stunning turn of events, Liverpool, the Premier League leader, was ousted from the FA Cup by Plymouth, a second-tier team struggling at the bottom of the Championship. The pivotal blow came with Ryan Hardie's decisive penalty, clinching a 1-0 victory in the fourth round.

This unexpected defeat crushed Liverpool's ambitions for a major trophy quadruple, despite their six-point lead in the Premier League standings and progression in other competitions. Manager Arne Slot conceded that Plymouth's strategy and determination outmatched their efforts.

The victory by Plymouth marks a significant moment in FA Cup history, as the team became the first non-Premier League club to eliminate a top-flight leader since 2018. Celebrations erupted both on and off the field as players and fans reveled in a truly memorable triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

