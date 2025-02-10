Tottenham's Trophy Drought: A Postecoglou Saga

Tottenham Hotspur's aspirations of clinching silverware this season are dwindling following consecutive cup eliminations, raising questions about manager Ange Postecoglou's tenure.

The team exited the FA Cup after a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, days after a 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the English League Cup semifinals, leaving Spurs reliant on the Europa League for any major triumph.

With the club languishing in 14th place in the Premier League, Postecoglou faces the dual challenge of addressing gameplay issues and coping with injuries, while aiming to finish the season on a positive note.

(With inputs from agencies.)