Tottenham's Trophy Drought: A Postecoglou Saga
Tottenham faces a potential trophyless season after two cup exits and a poor league position. Manager Ange Postecoglou confronts challenges with injuries and gameplay style, but hopes to recuperate and end the season strongly, eyeing the Europa League as their silverware chance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:03 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Tottenham Hotspur's aspirations of clinching silverware this season are dwindling following consecutive cup eliminations, raising questions about manager Ange Postecoglou's tenure.
The team exited the FA Cup after a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, days after a 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the English League Cup semifinals, leaving Spurs reliant on the Europa League for any major triumph.
With the club languishing in 14th place in the Premier League, Postecoglou faces the dual challenge of addressing gameplay issues and coping with injuries, while aiming to finish the season on a positive note.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rough Premier League Debut for Khusanov: A Lesson in Adversity
Padma Shri: Inspiring a New Generation of Indian Footballers
Vishnu Vaghela: Shining Star of India's Blind Football
Referee Under Fire: Premier League's Michael Oliver Faces Threats
Dramatic Goals and Major Moves: A Week in Asian Football