Matthew Breetzke's Record-Breaking ODI Debut

In a remarkable display of cricketing prowess, South Africa's Matthew Breetzke shattered a decades-old record during his one-day international debut against New Zealand. Batting at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Breetzke made 150 runs, surpassing the previous highest debut score of 148 by West Indian great Desmond Haynes in 1978.

Breetzke, who included 11 fours and five sixes in his 148-ball innings, helped South Africa to post an imposing 304 for six in their allotted 50 overs. The 26-year-old, despite not being part of South Africa's Champions Trophy squad, executed his strategy to bat for as long as possible with remarkable efficiency.

Reflecting on his achievement, Breetzke expressed surprise, revealing his fatigue and the challenging conditions posed by the pitch and New Zealand seamer Will O'Rourke. His debut comes amid a series played by a depleted South African squad, missing several first-choice batters.

(With inputs from agencies.)