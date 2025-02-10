Left Menu

Matthew Breetzke's Record-Breaking ODI Debut

South African cricketer Matthew Breetzke scored a record-breaking 150 runs on his one-day international debut against New Zealand, surpassing a 47-year-old record. His performance helped South Africa amass a total of 304 for six. Breetzke achieved this feat despite challenging pitch conditions and a weakened team lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:03 IST
Matthew Breetzke's Record-Breaking ODI Debut
Matthew Breetzke

In a remarkable display of cricketing prowess, South Africa's Matthew Breetzke shattered a decades-old record during his one-day international debut against New Zealand. Batting at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Breetzke made 150 runs, surpassing the previous highest debut score of 148 by West Indian great Desmond Haynes in 1978.

Breetzke, who included 11 fours and five sixes in his 148-ball innings, helped South Africa to post an imposing 304 for six in their allotted 50 overs. The 26-year-old, despite not being part of South Africa's Champions Trophy squad, executed his strategy to bat for as long as possible with remarkable efficiency.

Reflecting on his achievement, Breetzke expressed surprise, revealing his fatigue and the challenging conditions posed by the pitch and New Zealand seamer Will O'Rourke. His debut comes amid a series played by a depleted South African squad, missing several first-choice batters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025