Urvil Patel's Heroic Innings Puts Gujarat on Brink of Victory
Urvil Patel scored a stellar 140, boosting Gujarat's chances in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Saurashtra. Gujarat amassed a lead of 295, diminishing Saurashtra's hope for a comeback. Saurashtra now faces a daunting task to set a challenging target on a slow pitch.
Urvil Patel delivered a spectacular 140-run performance, significantly enhancing Gujarat's position in their Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Saurashtra. With Jaymeet Patel's earlier century complemented by Urvil's commanding performance, Gujarat managed to amass a towering score of 511 in their first innings.
Having dismissed Saurashtra for 216 earlier, this gave Gujarat an imposing 295-run lead, leaving Chintan Gaja's team on the brink of securing a semi-final berth. Urvil, whose innings involved punishing both Jaydev Unadkat and Dharmendra Jadeja, struck 17 boundaries and four sixes before being stumped attempting a fifth.
Saurashtra, ending day three at 33 for no loss, faces a massive challenge on day four. A first-innings deficit of 262 requires them to play aggressively, aiming to score at least 450 for any chance of turning the tables on Gujarat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
