Urvil Patel's Heroic Innings Puts Gujarat on Brink of Victory

Urvil Patel delivered a spectacular 140-run performance, significantly enhancing Gujarat's position in their Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Saurashtra. With Jaymeet Patel's earlier century complemented by Urvil's commanding performance, Gujarat managed to amass a towering score of 511 in their first innings.

Having dismissed Saurashtra for 216 earlier, this gave Gujarat an imposing 295-run lead, leaving Chintan Gaja's team on the brink of securing a semi-final berth. Urvil, whose innings involved punishing both Jaydev Unadkat and Dharmendra Jadeja, struck 17 boundaries and four sixes before being stumped attempting a fifth.

Saurashtra, ending day three at 33 for no loss, faces a massive challenge on day four. A first-innings deficit of 262 requires them to play aggressively, aiming to score at least 450 for any chance of turning the tables on Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)