Djokovic's Quest: The Race to the 100th Title

Novak Djokovic is close to recovering from a hamstring injury that halted his Australian Open run. Now targeting his 100th singles title, the tennis champion aims to achieve this milestone at the Qatar Open. Despite recent challenges, he's determined and optimistic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:19 IST
Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, is nearing full recovery from a hamstring injury that forced him to withdraw from the Australian Open last month. With eyes set on winning his 100th singles title, Djokovic is preparing for the upcoming Qatar Open.

Djokovic faced boos from the Melbourne Park crowd and addressed critics by posting an MRI scan of his injury online. Despite missing the Davis Cup, he's received medical clearance to resume training and is optimistic about his recovery.

Aiming to join tennis legends Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer with 100 career titles, Djokovic remains driven. The Serbian star is hopeful he can secure his milestone victory in Doha, having won there previously in 2016 and 2017.

