Tiger Woods Withdraws from Genesis Invitational Amid Personal Loss

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines as he is grieving the loss of his mother. Although he tried to prepare for the tournament, Woods shared that he is not yet ready to compete. The event benefits Woods' TGR Foundation and will begin on February 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 00:06 IST
Tiger Woods announced his withdrawal from this week's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, citing the need to process his mother's recent passing. The tournament, originally marked for Woods' PGA Tour season debut, is set to run from February 13-16.

Woods expressed his intent to compete, revealing that his mother would have wanted him to participate, but declared he is not yet prepared to play. 'I'm just not ready,' Woods stated on social media platform X, acknowledging the overwhelming support he has received.

The Genesis Invitational proceeds will benefit the TGR Foundation, highlighting Woods' continued philanthropic efforts. The golfer hopes to make an appearance at Torrey Pines later in the week, expressing gratitude for the kindness shown to him amidst his personal loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

