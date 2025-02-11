Australia and South Africa Set for ICC World Test Championship Final Showdown

Australia triumphed over Sri Lanka with a nine-wicket victory to secure a place in the ICC World Test Championship final, where they will face South Africa in June at Lord's. This decisive win marks a historic achievement for Australia in the subcontinent and confirms their position as a cricket powerhouse.

South Africa emerged as the top team in the league with a points percentage of 69.44, showcasing exceptional form both at home and abroad. Victories against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and West Indies, among others, propelled them to the final. Their standout performance solidified their first-ever appearance in the ICC World Test Championship final.

India narrowly missed the final, finishing third with a points percentage of 50 after unexpected setbacks. New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and West Indies faced challenges and varied success, while Pakistan ended at the bottom. Each team's journey uniquely shaped the championship, underscoring the global competitiveness inherent in Test cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)