Uncapped Akif Javed Joins Pakistan Squad Amid Rauf's Injury

In a strategic move announced Tuesday, the Pakistan cricket selectors, faced with an injury setback, included uncapped left-arm pacer Akif Javed in the national roster. Javed steps in to replace the injured Haris Rauf for the remaining tri-series clashes, adding a fresh edge to the team's lineup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed Javed's selection, poised for the showdown against South Africa on Wednesday. The stakes are high, as a victory would secure a berth in the final against New Zealand on February 14.

Haris Rauf, sidelined by a sprain in the lower chest wall incurred during a recent encounter with New Zealand, is anticipated to return for the ICC Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, Javed brings his experience from the Bangladesh Premier League and Pakistan Super League, despite limited exposure to first-class and 50-over formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)