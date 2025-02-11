Left Menu

Uncapped Akif Javed Joins Pakistan Squad Amid Rauf's Injury

Akif Javed, an uncapped left-arm pacer, has been included in the Pakistan national cricket team as a replacement for the injured Haris Rauf in the ongoing tri-series. The Pakistan Cricket Board expects Rauf to recover for future tournaments, while Javed steps in for the match against South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:38 IST
Uncapped Akif Javed Joins Pakistan Squad Amid Rauf's Injury
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a strategic move announced Tuesday, the Pakistan cricket selectors, faced with an injury setback, included uncapped left-arm pacer Akif Javed in the national roster. Javed steps in to replace the injured Haris Rauf for the remaining tri-series clashes, adding a fresh edge to the team's lineup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed Javed's selection, poised for the showdown against South Africa on Wednesday. The stakes are high, as a victory would secure a berth in the final against New Zealand on February 14.

Haris Rauf, sidelined by a sprain in the lower chest wall incurred during a recent encounter with New Zealand, is anticipated to return for the ICC Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, Javed brings his experience from the Bangladesh Premier League and Pakistan Super League, despite limited exposure to first-class and 50-over formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025