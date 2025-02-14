38th National Games Closing Ceremony: Amit Shah Praises Uttarakhand's Sports Progress and Announces Olympic Aspirations

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah graced the closing ceremony of the 38th National Games in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, as the Chief Guest. The event was attended by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Meghalaya Shri Conrad Sangma, and Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways Shri Ajay Tamta, along with several other distinguished guests.

Uttarakhand: From ‘Dev Bhoomi’ to ‘Khel Bhoomi’

In his address, Shri Amit Shah highlighted the transformation of Uttarakhand from ‘Dev Bhoomi’ to ‘Khel Bhoomi’ due to advancements in sports infrastructure across the state. He credited Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s efforts for Uttarakhand’s leap from 21st to 7th place in national sports infrastructure rankings. Shri Shah congratulated the athletes from Uttarakhand for their impressive medal haul, acknowledging their contribution to making the state a hub for sports.

Success of the 38th National Games

Shri Amit Shah commended the organizing committee and sports federations for successfully managing the event, which saw participation from around 16,000 athletes competing in approximately 435 events. He underscored the significance of sportsmanship, emphasizing that the true essence of sports lies in striving for victory without being disheartened by defeat.

Eco-friendly Games and National Records

The Home Minister noted the eco-friendly practices implemented during the Games, which set an example for sustainable sporting events. He also praised athletes for setting national records in disciplines such as weightlifting, shooting, and athletics, fostering hope for international success.

Next National Games in Meghalaya with Northeast Collaboration

Looking forward, Shri Shah announced that the 39th National Games will be hosted in Meghalaya, with some events being held in other northeastern states to promote regional participation and unity.

Sports Development Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Leadership

Shri Amit Shah credited Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s initiatives, including ‘Khelo India’ and ‘Fit India,’ for revolutionizing sports in India. He highlighted how the sports budget increased from ₹800 crore in 2014 to ₹3,800 crore for 2025-26, demonstrating the government’s commitment to nurturing talent and enhancing infrastructure. He also celebrated India’s growing success in international competitions:

Commonwealth Games: 15 medals (2014) to 26 medals (latest edition)

Asian Games: 57 medals (2014) to 107 medals (latest edition)

Para Asian Games: 33 medals (2014) to 111 medals (latest edition)

India’s Olympic Aspirations and TOPS Scheme

Shri Shah announced India’s official bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, expressing confidence that athletes nurtured under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) would secure medals and make the nation proud.

Tribute to Pulwama Martyrs

Shri Amit Shah paid homage to the 40 soldiers martyred in the Pulwama terrorist attack on February 14, 2019. He lauded their sacrifice, recalling the decisive cross-border airstrike carried out under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, which reshaped the global perception of India’s defense capabilities.

The closing ceremony of the 38th National Games was a celebration of sporting spirit, national pride, and India’s growing prominence on the global sports stage.