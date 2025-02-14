Ostapenko Upsets Swiatek: A Semifinal Shock at Qatar Open

In a surprising turn of events at the Qatar Open, Latvian Jelena Ostapenko defeated three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals on Friday. Ostapenko dominated the match, securing a decisive 6-3, 6-1 victory to advance to the final against American Amanda Anisimova.

Swiatek, a 23-year-old Polish player and five-time Grand Slam champion, failed to maintain her form against world number 37 Ostapenko. This defeat marks Ostapenko's continued success against Swiatek, bringing her head-to-head lead to 5-0. Ostapenko's confident start and commanding play in the second set secured her victory in just over an hour.

In the parallel semi-final, Amanda Anisimova outplayed Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in a straightforward 6-3, 6-3 match. Ostapenko and Anisimova are set to compete in the final, promising an exciting conclusion to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)