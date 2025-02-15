Left Menu

Sinner's Ineligible Period Ends: Sports and Doping Controversies

Jannik Sinner, world number one in tennis, accepted a three-month doping ban after reaching a settlement with WADA. Test results showed clostebol, an anabolic agent, entered his system unknowingly. Despite the ban, Sinner will return in time for the French Open, highlighting the complexities surrounding doping regulations and athlete accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:17 IST
Sinner's Ineligible Period Ends: Sports and Doping Controversies
Sinner

World-leading tennis player Jannik Sinner has agreed to a three-month doping ban, settling with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The settlement allows him to return before the French Open kicks off in May.

Despite testing positive for the anabolic agent clostebol, which he claims was introduced unknowingly from a support team member, Sinner will end his ban on May 4. His ineligibility starts on February 9, and he can resume training by April 13.

WADA praised the resolution but emphasized that athletes bear responsibility for their team's actions. Sinner will miss major tournaments including Indian Wells and the Miami Open, but his saga highlights the challenges of regulations and athlete accountability in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025