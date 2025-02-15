Sinner's Ineligible Period Ends: Sports and Doping Controversies

World-leading tennis player Jannik Sinner has agreed to a three-month doping ban, settling with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The settlement allows him to return before the French Open kicks off in May.

Despite testing positive for the anabolic agent clostebol, which he claims was introduced unknowingly from a support team member, Sinner will end his ban on May 4. His ineligibility starts on February 9, and he can resume training by April 13.

WADA praised the resolution but emphasized that athletes bear responsibility for their team's actions. Sinner will miss major tournaments including Indian Wells and the Miami Open, but his saga highlights the challenges of regulations and athlete accountability in sports.

