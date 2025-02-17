Left Menu

James' Heroics Vault Chelsea to Dramatic Victory Over Everton

Lauren James scored a last-minute goal to secure Chelsea's 2-1 win over Everton, keeping them atop the Women's Super League. Chelsea came from behind after Everton's Kelly Gago had given the visitors a shock lead. The victory highlights Chelsea's resilience and reaffirms their title ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 02:46 IST
In a thrilling showdown at Kingsmeadow, Chelsea's Lauren James stole the spotlight, scoring in the dying moments to clinch a 2-1 victory over Everton. This crucial win extends Chelsea's leading position in the Women's Super League, demonstrating their knack for securing victories against the odds.

The match saw Everton unexpectedly take the lead shortly after half-time through Kelly Gago's impressive strike. Chelsea, however, responded tenaciously, with Mayra Ramirez finding the net to equalize, setting the stage for James' dramatic winner in stoppage time. Everton's defense was commendable but ultimately couldn't withstand Chelsea's relentless pressure.

The victory keeps Chelsea at the top with 40 points, ahead of Manchester United. Meanwhile, at the other end of the table, Leicester City's Janice Cayman scored twice to propel her team to a significant 3-0 win over Aston Villa, moving them up in the standings and easing relegation concerns.

