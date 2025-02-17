River Plate Edges Lanus with Borja’s Crucial Strike
A second-half goal by Miguel Borja secured River Plate a 1-0 victory over Lanus in the Argentine Primera Division, lifting River to third in Group B. Despite disallowed goals and missed chances, River maintained composure, with goalkeeper Franco Armani making crucial saves in the closing moments.
In a narrow victory defined by high tension and missed opportunities, River Plate clinched a 1-0 win against Lanus in the Argentine Primera Division. Miguel Borja's decisive strike in the latter half propelled River to third place in Group B.
River Plate, eager to bridge the gap with leaders Rosario Central, witnessed stellar performances from goalkeeper Franco Armani, who expertly denied Lanus' late equalizing attempts. Disallowed goals and a missed penalty could not halt River's charge for victory.
Reflecting on the win, Armani emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum and performing when called upon. The victory secured critical points for River Plate as they prepare for their next match against San Martin on Saturday.
