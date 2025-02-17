Left Menu

River Plate Edges Lanus with Borja’s Crucial Strike

A second-half goal by Miguel Borja secured River Plate a 1-0 victory over Lanus in the Argentine Primera Division, lifting River to third in Group B. Despite disallowed goals and missed chances, River maintained composure, with goalkeeper Franco Armani making crucial saves in the closing moments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 06:37 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 06:37 IST
River Plate Edges Lanus with Borja’s Crucial Strike

In a narrow victory defined by high tension and missed opportunities, River Plate clinched a 1-0 win against Lanus in the Argentine Primera Division. Miguel Borja's decisive strike in the latter half propelled River to third place in Group B.

River Plate, eager to bridge the gap with leaders Rosario Central, witnessed stellar performances from goalkeeper Franco Armani, who expertly denied Lanus' late equalizing attempts. Disallowed goals and a missed penalty could not halt River's charge for victory.

Reflecting on the win, Armani emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum and performing when called upon. The victory secured critical points for River Plate as they prepare for their next match against San Martin on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025