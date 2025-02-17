Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for Crucial Spain Showdown

The Indian Women's Hockey Team is looking to bounce back as they prepare for their upcoming matches against Spain on February 18 and 19 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium. After a thrilling 3-2 win over England followed by a narrow shootout loss, the team aims to climb the standings from their current eighth position.

India's initial performance showcased their potential in penalty corner conversions, with two goals from three attempts against England. Yet, this success eluded them in their second game as they failed to score from penalty corners. Vice-captain Navneet Kaur has maintained form, scoring in both matches, and is keen to ensure the team sharpens their skill set against Spain.

Meanwhile, Spain arrives with confidence, following two consecutive 2-1 victories over Germany. Although they have faced mixed results with only partial success in their last six games, Spain hopes to solidify their fourth-place position with eight points. Patricia Alvarez stands out, leading the team's scoring efforts.

Salima Tete, India's captain, emphasized the importance of these matches to regain momentum and secure vital points. She noted the challenges ahead against a tricky Spanish team and underlined the necessity of improving penalty corner conversions and defensive coordination. The team is motivated by the home crowd and eager to capitalize on this opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)