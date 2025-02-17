Left Menu

RCB Dominates With Fiery Spells and Explosive Batting in Women's Premier League

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) emerged victorious with an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Women's Premier League. With standout performances from Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham, and Smriti Mandhana, RCB maintained a flawless record, leading the league table as DC struggled with a challenging batting collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:44 IST
RCB Dominates With Fiery Spells and Explosive Batting in Women's Premier League
Smriti Mandhana. (Photo- WPL X/@wplt20). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling Women's Premier League clash at Vadodara, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) displayed a masterclass in cricket, securing an eight-wicket triumph over Delhi Capitals (DC). Stellar performances from Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham with the ball, coupled with Smriti Mandhana's explosive fifty, were pivotal in RCB's victory.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, RCB made an immediate impact. Renuka Singh dismissed Shafali Verma with the first ball, setting the tone for a challenging innings for DC. Despite efforts from Jemimah Rodrigues and Meg Lanning, DC struggled to form stable partnerships and were eventually restricted to 141 runs.

RCB's run-chase was spearheaded by Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt Hodge, who crafted an impressive 107-run opening stand. Mandhana's half-century propelled RCB to victory, complemented by Richa's finishing blow, as RCB reached the target in just 16.1 overs, securing their position at the top of the league table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025