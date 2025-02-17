RCB Dominates With Fiery Spells and Explosive Batting in Women's Premier League

In a thrilling Women's Premier League clash at Vadodara, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) displayed a masterclass in cricket, securing an eight-wicket triumph over Delhi Capitals (DC). Stellar performances from Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham with the ball, coupled with Smriti Mandhana's explosive fifty, were pivotal in RCB's victory.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, RCB made an immediate impact. Renuka Singh dismissed Shafali Verma with the first ball, setting the tone for a challenging innings for DC. Despite efforts from Jemimah Rodrigues and Meg Lanning, DC struggled to form stable partnerships and were eventually restricted to 141 runs.

RCB's run-chase was spearheaded by Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt Hodge, who crafted an impressive 107-run opening stand. Mandhana's half-century propelled RCB to victory, complemented by Richa's finishing blow, as RCB reached the target in just 16.1 overs, securing their position at the top of the league table.

