Lockie Ferguson Out of Champions Trophy Due to Injury

In a significant setback for the New Zealand cricket team, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a foot injury. The decision was announced on Tuesday, a day ahead of their initial match against hosts Pakistan.

Following a painful experience in his right foot during the Sunday's warm-up match against Afghanistan, medical evaluations concluded that Ferguson would be unfit for the entire tournament. Consequently, the team has opted to send him back home.

Ferguson's absence adds to the growing list of top-tier fast bowlers missing from the event, which includes India's Jasprit Bumrah, South Africa's Anrich Nortje, and Australia's Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. New Zealand has called in Canterbury Kings' fast bowler Kyle Jamieson as a replacement, acknowledging his ability to complement the team's pace attack in the Pakistani conditions.

