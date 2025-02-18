Lockie Ferguson Out of Champions Trophy Due to Injury
New Zealand's fast bowler, Lockie Ferguson, is ruled out of the Champions Trophy because of a foot injury. This setback comes just before the tournament against hosts Pakistan. Kyle Jamieson replaces him. Ferguson's absence adds to the list of injured fast bowlers including India's Jasprit Bumrah, as well as others from South Africa and Australia.
In a significant setback for the New Zealand cricket team, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a foot injury. The decision was announced on Tuesday, a day ahead of their initial match against hosts Pakistan.
Following a painful experience in his right foot during the Sunday's warm-up match against Afghanistan, medical evaluations concluded that Ferguson would be unfit for the entire tournament. Consequently, the team has opted to send him back home.
Ferguson's absence adds to the growing list of top-tier fast bowlers missing from the event, which includes India's Jasprit Bumrah, South Africa's Anrich Nortje, and Australia's Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. New Zealand has called in Canterbury Kings' fast bowler Kyle Jamieson as a replacement, acknowledging his ability to complement the team's pace attack in the Pakistani conditions.
