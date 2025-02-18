Left Menu

Nike Partners with Skims to Launch New Women's Activewear Brand

Nike is launching a new women's activewear brand in collaboration with Skims, owned by Kim Kardashian. This move aims to capture the growing market for women-centric athleisure, positioning Nike to better compete with brands like Lululemon. The new NikeSKIMS line will debut this spring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:57 IST
In a strategic move, Nike is set to unveil a new women's activewear brand in partnership with Kim Kardashian's Skims this spring. This collaboration marks an effort by CEO Elliott Hill to expand Nike's offerings and compete more effectively with emerging brands in the athleisure market.

Nike's resurgence is marked by its significant focus on the women's sector, highlighted by its first Super Bowl advertisement in nearly 30 years featuring prominent female athletes like Caitlin Clark and Sha'Carri Richardson. According to Morningstar analyst David Swartz, this area offers substantial growth potential, citing missed opportunities in contrast to brands such as Lululemon.

The introduction of NikeSKIMS will include a range of training apparel, footwear, and accessories, fulfilling the rising demand for premium women's activewear. Initially available in select U.S. stores and online, the brand is poised for broader retail and wholesale expansion by 2026, as evidenced by a stock rise on the announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

